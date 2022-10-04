Sorry release new track 'Closer' from upcoming album 'Anywhere But Here'









'Closer' - Sorry 4

After the success of Sorry‘s 2020 debut album 925, which uniquely blended lo-fi indie rock with jazz, post-punk, folk, trip-hop, and pop, the band will release their sophomore effort, Anywhere But Here, later this week.

So far, Sorry have released ‘Key to The City’, ‘Let The Lights On’, and ‘There’s So Many People That Want to Be Loved’ in anticipation for their newest album. Each song has been accompanied by a music video directed by lead singer Asha Lorenz and friend Flo Webb’s FLASHA productions.

Now, the band have dropped the album’s fourth single, ‘Closer’, another solid addition to the collection of tracks that have teased Anywhere But Here. Lorenz’s melancholic voice is the song’s driving force, which evokes a sense of bittersweetness. She repeats the words “I never wanted to be that guy/ I never thought I would be that guy” before a guitar-heavy breakdown ends the song as synths whir in the background.

The song is packed with emotional weight and stands out as one of the best singles from the upcoming album thus far. Discussing the new track, Lorenz said, “The lyrics in ‘Closer’ came quickly in one gulp; it felt as if I was talking through quite a few people that had hurt me and me hurting people too. It’s about the person that we are made into sometimes by experiences or desire and the shame that comes with that.”

She continued, “It also is about addiction and the circular spiral of its pattern, rotating and returning. We wanted it to sound like a song from an NYC band in the noughties, and the sound developed from there.”

Anywhere But Here will be released on October 7th via Domino, with production from Sorry’s Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen, alongside Ali Chant and Portishead’s Adrian Utley.

Listen to the track below: