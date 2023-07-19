Sorry release new single ‘Screaming In The Rain Again’









Abrasive indie rock duo Sorry have shared their new single, ‘Screaming In The Rain Again’. The track is re-recorded version of the penultimate track from their sophomore album Anywhere But Here, released last year.

The original track, ‘Screaming In The Rain’, featured a soft duet between Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen, accompanied by understated instrumentation. ‘Screaming In The Rain Again’ abandons the softness of the album version in favour of penetrating guitars and unrelenting vocals. This time, Lorenz’ words are unrelenting, as she declares, “I feel too alien, nothing is making sense, I’m screaming in the rain again”.

Sorry shared, “We wanted to make a version that was harder, stronger, faster. We felt we could show a different side to the version that is on the album, one with more passion.”

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Lorenz herself, which intersperses home video-style shots of various different people with live footage of the band. Sorry took to Instagram to share, “Spent lots of rainy tears in the making of this song and video, hope y’all like this do it faster stronger harder shit.”

Since the acclaimed release of Anywhere But Here, which featured singles ‘Closer’ and Key to the City’, Sorry spent 2022 completing their own headline tour. They also fulfilled a support slot alongside Sleaford Mods and took on their biggest headline show so far at Electric Brixton last November.

The London band embark upon a lengthy festival tour this summer, still to take on Green Man in Wales, Pop-Kultur in Germany, and Edinburgh Psych Fest in Scotland.

Watch the video for ‘Screaming In The Rain Again’ below.