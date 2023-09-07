The songs that made Eddie Van Halen cry









Every great musician tends to treat their songs like an emotional experience. As opposed to the songwriting machines that pump out hits at an alarming rate, there are also a handful of artists that treat every note as an extension of their soul whenever they put it down on tape. While most seem to be looking to make a quick buck, it’s impossible not to think of Eddie Van Halen‘s spirit every time one of his songs comes on.

Compared to the different singers that have come and gone from Van Halen’s lineup, the main draw was whenever Eddie would strap on his guitar, crafting songs that felt like the epitome of joy and celebration while employing various tapping techniques that blew young listeners’ minds. While the guitarist could throw down with the best of them, it wasn’t like he was made of stone, either.

When talking about his father, Wolfgang Van Halen remembered that Eddie had stopped listening to most new music when working with his band. Since most of the biggest names in the world were pop stars at the height of Van Halen’s popularity in the 1980s, the guitarist tended to favour the kind of music he grew up on, constantly referencing artists like Cream and Dave Clark Five when putting together his tracks.

There was one exception when it came to Peter Gabriel. Before Eddie had even heard of the Genesis frontman, they had to change the original name of his group after suggesting to call their band Genesis. When he got ahold of what Gabriel’s solo career had to offer, So became one of the final full albums he would ever buy.

Being a breakthrough for Gabriel, the album saw the former prog rock bandleader making his way into the pop landscape. While his knack for artful sensibilities was still intact, some of the most significant moments on the record came from commercial cuts like ‘Sledgehammer’ and ‘In Your Eyes’.

When talking about the song ‘Don’t Give Up’ though, Wolfgang said that it would get incredibly emotional when playing that song with his dad. Speaking alongside her son, the guitar hero’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli remembered, “That right there always got me. Ed and I cried over this song multiple times together. And even in the video, they’re just hugging the entire time, and it’s just so much love. I wanted to push that into your dad.”

Outside of traditional rock and roll, Eddie also went to pieces when listening to Alanis Morissette singing ‘Thank U’, with Wolfgang explaining, “It is a great song. Do you remember me playing it for dad? Because you walked in, and even you liked the song. It made him cry; he liked it.”

While Eddie had emotional moments, every piece of music he wrote for Van Halen usually revolved around having a good time. Whether it was the party spirit that they garnered with David Lee Roth or the pressing issues that went on with the Sammy Hagar lineup, Eddie was focused on giving his audience the best night of their lives through music, even when he seemed to be at his lowest. Even though many people find themselves down and out occasionally, Eddie Van Halen designed his music to help bring joy into the world.