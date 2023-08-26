The songs Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote about drug addiction









In 1983, Red Hot Chili Peppers formed from a group of Los Angeles rascals on a quest to bring a fresh sound to the American rock tradition. Their sound was a heavy, psychedelic, funk-inspired take on the genre invariably teeming with themes of hedonism and depravity that rock ‘n’ roll had taught us to expect over the previous two decades.

The members were certainly no civilians in the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle; in the 1980s, they took a seat behind the wheel, pushing the pedal to the floor on the road to self-destruction. The Peppers’ original lineup consisted of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist Hillel Slovak, and drummer Jack Irons. In the run-up to their eponymous debut album, the group were still navigating their early 20s and were enjoying the opportunity to revel in the boisterous lifestyles they had chosen.

In 1988, reality hit the Peppers with the tragic death of Slovak due to a heroin overdose. Shortly thereafter, the original drummer, Jack Irons, left the band devastated by the loss of his close friend. Meanwhile, Kiedis and Flea persevered with new recruits John Frusciante and Chad Smith on guitar and drums, respectively.

Although Red Hot Chili Peppers entertained a range of lyrical topics, they enjoyed writing about their immediate environment. Consequentially, their music would become famous for its frequent references to California, drugs and salacious activity.

“All we ever want to do is play music that comes from our hearts,” Flea told Rolling Stone in 1992. “All the other shit comes from having fun. Like me and Hillel and Anthony used to live together in this house. People would come over, we’d hang out, smoke pot and drink beer, put socks on our dicks and run around. It was kids living together, having fun.”

Over the two prolific decades for the band following Slovak’s death, Kiedis and Flea grappled with the news while struggling with their own addiction issues; this is reflected in morose songs that became more abundant under the new lineup.

“It should have been me,” Kiedis reflected on Slovak’s death in the same Rolling Stone feature. “My propensity for over-the-edge indulgences was more renowned than his. When Flea got the phone call, his first reaction was, ‘Anthony’s dead.’ Hillel was the closest person to me in my life, and sadly enough, I don’t think can ever find that with anybody else because I don’t think it happens more than once that you get that close to somebody.”

Apparent in the Red Hot Chili’s catalogue, Kiedis found release in his art and frequently reflected on Slovak’s death in his lyrics. ‘Knock Me Down’ from the 1989 album Mother’s Milk was one of the first songs to pay tribute to Slovak. The lyric, “If you see me getting mighty / if you see me getting high / knock me down,” references the guitarist’s heroin dependency.

Later, ‘My Lovely Man’ from Blood Sugar Sex Magik was a more direct reference to Slovak. Kiedis told Rolling Stone that the track was “about my love for Hillel and the fact that eventually, I will find him. It’s kind of like when I die, I am counting on him to save me a seat. And whenever I sing that song, Hillel is completely in my world”.

‘Under the Bridge’, another cut from Blood Sugar Sex Magik, is perhaps the band’s most memorable ode to drug misuse. The candid lyrics reflect poignantly on Kiedis’ personal struggle. “I was reaching a demoralising low, just kind of hanging out on the streets and doing my thing and not much else, sadly to say,” the frontman said of the track.

“I ran into some fairly unscrupulous characters involved with miniature Mafioso drug rings, and the hangout for one of these gangs was this particular location under a bridge,” he added. “I ended up going there with this gang member, and the only way that I was allowed to go under this bridge was for him to tell everybody else that I was getting married to his sister. You had to be family to go there. That was one of just hundreds of predicaments that I found myself in, the kind that only drug addiction can bring about. It’s not that that one place was more insidious than other places. But that’s just one day that sticks very vividly in my memory. Like, how could I let myself get to that point?”

Entering the new millennium, drugs were still at the forefront of Kiedis’ creative whim. The By the Way classic ‘This Is the Place’ returns to the singer’s youth as he reflects on his father’s infectious relationship with substance abuse: “I don’t want to do it like my daddy did / I don’t want to do it to my baby’s kid.” Elsewhere, the lyric, “On the day my best friend died / I could not keep my copper clean,” again references Slovak’s death.

Innocent fans that think Kiedis and the boys were discussing a ski trip to one of California’s popular resorts in the 2006 hit ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’ are, of course, much mistaken. Once again, Kiedis enters the chemical fray, referencing both cocaine and China White heroin. Again, the song is certainly no advert for recreational drugs.

Below, we have gathered a list of Red Hot Chili Peppers songs that reference or pertain to the band’s difficult relationship with substance abuse.

Songs Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote about drugs:

‘Snow (Hey Oh)’

‘Californication’

‘Dani California’

‘Can’t Stop’

‘By the Way‘

‘Fortune Faded’

‘Under the Bridge’

‘The Zephyr Song’

‘Scar Tissue’

‘Dosed’

‘This is the Place’

‘Knock Me Down’

‘Warped’

‘Otherside’