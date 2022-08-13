The songs Pixies frontman Black Francis wishes he wrote









Charles ‘Black Francis’ Thompson, the legendary frontman of Boston alt-rock group Pixies, knows a thing or two about writing a hit. After forming Pixies in the noir haze of Boston, Massachusetts, in 1986, he began teasing early intrigue by touring local venues and releasing their promising mini-LP, Come On Pilgrim, in ’87, they got to work on their first full-length record.

Released in 1988, Surfer Rosa was nothing short of groundbreaking. The strange lyrical arrangement and unique delivery coupled with a melodic style of post-punk formed a basis for the grunge scene of the 1990s. Needless to say, an aspiring Kurt Cobain heard something in this eccentric sound and threads of its DNA can be heard in Nirvana’s seminal work of the early 1990s.

Pixies somehow managed to supersede their sterling 1988 effort the following year with their masterpiece Doolittle. The album refined a winning formula to give a spread of strange yet highly accessible tracks. This album, in particular, was thought to have a heavy influence on the sound of Nevermind, Nirvana’s 1991 tour de force.

Famously, referring to the album’s lead single ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic agreed at the time: “This really sounds like the Pixies. People are really going to nail us for this.” In their assessment, they weren’t far wrong; anyone could draw some striking similarities between the groups’ sounds, but they managed to pull it off without galvanising too many fans or critics.

That said, during an interview in 2013, nearly two decades after Cobain’s tragic death, Francis discussed the Pixies’ legacy. Asked what his contribution to rock was, Francis replied sarcastically: “Being original, influencing Nirvana so they could rip a song. I’ll admit it — if Kurt Cobain’ fessed up to it, fuck it, I’ll agree with it, you ripped us off.”

So, we know some of the music Cobain wished he’d written, but what about Francis? As a trailblazer in his field, his influences came from all corners of the rock landscape. Fortunately, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the Pixies frontman revealed five songs that most inspired him as a songwriter.

The songs Pixies’ Black Francis wishes he wrote

Neil Young – ‘Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)’

One of Canada’s all-time greats, Neil Young, began his career with an acoustic guitar sticking mainly to folk and country music, but as he developed, he was difficult to pin down. Into the 1970s, he increasingly incorporated choppy electric guitar riffs into his sound. This latter style would eventually earn him the title of ‘The Godfather of Grunge’. Needless to say, Black Francis and Kurt Cobain were huge fans.

Black Francis said: “It sounds iconic from the first moment. It’s like he’s standing on a mountain peak delivering a sermon that’s 100 years old.”

The Beatles – ‘Savoy Truffle’

It’s hard to find a musician who couldn’t cite The Beatles as an influence as unoriginal or unfashionable as it might be to divulge. Francis’ selection, ‘Savoy Truffle’, is a deep cut from The Beatles’ immersive 1968 eponymous album. From such a prominent rock band, you’d do well to pick a more obscure favourite. But something about George Harrison’s lyricism drew the Pixies man in.

Commenting, Black Francis said: “There’s a riddle to it. It’s names of candies from a fancy box, but the punchline is that you’ve pulled out your teeth. It’s way darker than it appears.”

Jethro Tull – ‘Aqualung’

The Blackpool prog-rockers, Jethro Tull, are noted for their pioneering rock experimentation, which has earned them praise on the level of Yes and Emerson, Lake and Palmer over the years. Of their extensive back-catalogue, Aqualung is their most beloved fan favourite, and for Francis, it’s the 1971 album’s title track that really cuts his mustard.

Black Francis stated: “This was very influential on me. I’ve tried to write it over and over again in my career. I love where the character is speaking from. It’s riveting.”

The Damned – ‘Neat Neat Neat’

It would be a stretch to describe Pixies as a punk band, but strains of the punchy sound are present in their material, and they undoubtedly carried an air of post-punk angst. As the Sex Pistols and The Clash were demanding attention and alienating parents across the UK in the late 1970s, Francis was drawn into the lesser-known London group The Damned and their riotous 1977 hit ‘Neat Neat Neat’.

Discussing The Damned, Black Francis said: “It’s a kickass punk song, but there’s something about it that feels tongue-in-cheek. It almost has a Dean Martin kind of cockiness to it.”

The Saints – ‘(I’m) Stranded’

When one hears the word “punk”, one wouldn’t usually think of the red-dusted lands of Australia. However, Melbourne’s finest, The Saints, beat The Damned, the Sex Pistols and The Clash to the mark with their 1976 debut single ‘(I’m) Stranded’. The seminal single gave the band license to invade the UK punk scene with a three-album record deal with EMI. While they weren’t immensely popular in the USA, Francis’ ears pricked up when he heard that debut single.

Black Francis added: “This reeks of youth, the sort of punky song I was never able to achieve when I was young. I had too much psychedelia and prog-rock in my DNA.”