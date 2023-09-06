The song R.E.M. wrote about the Vietnam War









With a title like ‘Orange Crush’, it makes sense as to why many think the song is about the orange-flavoured soft drink. However, in this case, the R.E.M. song was actually meant to refer to Agent Orange, a chemical used by the US to defoliate the Vietnamese jungle during the Vietnam War.

Agent Orange was used by the US military as part of its herbicidal warfare program, Operation Ranch Hand, during the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1971. Alongside its damaging environmental effects, the chemical can cause those exposed to it major health problems, including cancer, while also significantly impacting their children.

Although that’s the case, the R.E.M.’s song is often misinterpreted, with most people thinking that it’s about the summer drink – including Top Of The Pops host Simon Parkin, who commented after their performance on the show: “Mmm, great on a summer’s day. That’s Orange Crush”.

The idea for the track was born out of the band’s lead vocalist, Michael Stipe’s personal experiences and upbringing. His father, John Stipe, served in Vietnam and in the helicopter corps, which gives his lyricism additional weight and credence. Although Stipe himself didn’t experience any of its subject matter first-hand, he factored these experiences into the piece and within a wider narrative. “[The song is] a composite and fictional narrative in the first person,” he recalls, “Drawn from different stories I heard growing up around Army bases. This song is about the Vietnam War and the impact on soldiers returning to a country that wrongly blamed them for the war.”

Although the true meaning behind the track isn’t always clear, it’s never been something that the band has tried to hide. Within its narrative, it details a young boy who gets called to serve his country. “Like most of our stuff, it’s definitely an anti-war song, but it’s a subtle one,” explains the band’s bassist Mike Mills.

Equally, Mills explains that its misinterpretation wasn’t entirely coincidental: “There was no real sign that it was a big protest song, so most people listened to it and didn’t realise.[…] Yes, there was some irony in the sweet deliciousness of the pop drink versus the horrible effects of this chemical. The ironic juxtaposition of those two terms was no accident.”

As a writer, Mills cites Stipe’s layered approach as a quality that makes the track the most endearing. “Orange Crush was a great example of Michael’s genius as a lyric writer. As he became more assured, he had definite ideas about what the songs were about. That didn’t mean you had to necessarily figure it out, you could just listen for pure enjoyment. But if you wanted to dig a little deeper, there was always something there. That’s always been the case with my favourite songs.”

‘Orange Crush’ was actually on the band’s live setlist for a year before it landed on their album Green, becoming a fan favourite and remaining an integral part of their live shows for many years.