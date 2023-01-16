The one song Led Zeppelin played live most of all









After releasing their first two eponymous albums in 1969, Led Zeppelin ruled as rock ‘n’ roll royalty alongside The Rolling Stones and The Who heading into the 1970s. A heavier blues approach, fuelled by John Bonham’s thunderous percussion and Jimmy Page’s rapturous guitar voicings, founded something fresh and fruitful as it supported the powerful, dynamic vocals of Robert Plant.

From the iconic, headbanging perversity of 1969’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ to 1979’s chaotic, surging ‘Carouselambra’, Led Zeppelin matured on and off the stage, documenting their musical odyssey over eight seminal studio albums. The group entered the fray with instrumental confidence but ultimately proved themselves as innovative creatives and master composers over the ’70s.

In true prog-rock style, Led Zeppelin taunted the beast of complexity, and if they approached the shores of pretension, then so be it – where would art be without pretension? In 1971, the band released their fourth untitled studio LP, setting the tone for future complexities. Chiefly, the album was home to ‘Four Sticks’, a song Led Zeppelin found particularly difficult to reproduce live.

To the untrained ear, the song doesn’t appear particularly complex relative to other Led Zep constructions; however, the intricate drumming and a subtle switch between 5/4 and 6/8 signatures proved to present Mount Everest to Bonham.

According to bassist John Paul Jones: “It took him ages to get ‘Four Sticks.’ I seemed to be the only one who could actually count things in. Page would play something, and [John would] say, ‘That’s great. Where’s the first beat? You know it, but you gotta tell us…’ He couldn’t actually count what he was playing. It would be a great phrase, but you couldn’t relate it to a count. If you think of ‘one’ being in the wrong place, you are completely screwed.”

Bonham finally managed to record his drum tracks in the studio, using two sticks in each hand, hence the song’s title. They only attempted ‘Four Sticks’ on the live stage once, at a 1971 concert in Copenhagen, before abandoning it for good.

Whether for reasons of complexity or retrospective disinclination, Led Zeppelin recorded 19 songs that never made it to a single concert setlist, including ‘Houses of the Holy’, ‘Carouselambra’, ‘D’yer Mak’er’ and ‘The Rover’.

On the flip side, Led Zeppelin had a bounty of surefire crowdpleasers that would rarely, if ever, be omitted from setlists. According to setlist.fm statistics, the song to receive the most live outings was ‘Dazed and Confused’, Led Zeppelin’s reimagination of Jake Hughes’ 1967 track of the same name.

Appearing on Led Zeppelin’s 1969 debut, the popular hit had plenty of gigs over the following 11 years to be played. Taking many of those opportunities, Led Zeppelin played the track during 413 performances. Trailing as the second and third most played Led Zeppelin songs were ‘Whole Lotta Love’ and ‘Moby Dick’, with play counts of 312 and 309, respectively.

See the top ten most-played Led Zeppelin tracks below.

The songs Led Zeppelin played live most of all:

‘Dazed and Confused’ – 413 ‘Whole Lotta Love’ – 312 ‘Moby Dick’ – 309 ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ – 298 ‘Stairway to Heaven’ – 271 ‘Heartbreaker’ – 259 ‘Communication Breakdown’ – 253 ‘Black Dog’ – 230 ‘Rock and Roll’ – 218 ‘White Summer/Black Mountain’ – 209

