The song John Lennon said was "one of George Harrison's best"









Towards the end of The Beatles’ reign, there’s no denying that George Harrison had made himself a songwriter that his bandmates knew they could rely upon. One track specifically impressed John Lennon to such a degree that he called it “one of his best”.

During the first few years of the band’s tenure, Harrison had yet to find his voice as a songwriter, and nobody was more aware of this than himself. He resented getting gifted songs out of pity by Lennon and Paul McCartney but was yet to feel comfortable enough with a pen to bring his own work to the table.

Yet as the years progressed, Harrison slowly but surely began to reap the rewards for the hard graft he’d been putting in on improving his talent behind the scenes. While it wasn’t towards the end that his contributions began to become more frequent, even before his mercurial additions on Abbey Road, there was already a significant step up in the quality of his material.

While on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Harrison only wrote, ‘Within You Without You’, it’s one of the highlights on the album, and Lennon believed that it epitomised his “innate talent”.

Lennon commented to David Sheff: “One of George’s best songs. One of my favourites of his, too. He’s clear on that song. His mind and his music are clear. There is his innate talent; he brought that sound together.”

It was a song influenced by Harrison’s period spent in India, which changed his attitude towards music, thanks also to his blossoming friendship with Ravi Shankar.

“‘Within You Without You’ came about after I had spent a bit of time in India and fallen under the spell of the country and its music,” he once explained. “I had brought back a lot of instruments. It was written at Klaus Voormann’s house in Hampstead after dinner one night. The song came to me when I was playing a pedal harmonium.”

He continued: “I’d also spent a lot of time with Ravi Shankar, trying to figure out how to sit and hold the sitar, and how to play it. ‘Within You Without You’ was a song that I wrote based upon a piece of music of Ravi’s that he’d recorded for All-India Radio.”

‘Within You Without You’ is an early example of Harrison discovering his sound, adding a whole new luminous dimension to The Beatles. He beautifully introduced elements from the experiences he’d acquired while on his merry travels in India, which helped him step out of the shadows and prove that he was an invaluable asset.