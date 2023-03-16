‘The Tide Is High’: the Blondie song John Lennon “played constantly”









During the later years of his life, John Lennon stopped following contemporary musical trends and became isolated within his own creative bubble in New York City. His music taste largely stayed in the past and hadn’t changed with the times. However, according to his son Sean Ono Lennon, there was one song by Blondie that he couldn’t get enough of.

Sean was only a child when his father was tragically murdered, but thankfully, he still holds precious memories of the times they shared together. When he thinks of his father, it’s difficult not to recollect Lennon’s record collection. During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2006, Sean recalled: “My father had an old Wurlitzer in the game room of our house on Long Island,” he said. “It was filled with 45s, mostly Elvis and the Everly Brothers.”

He continued: “The one modern song I remember him listening to was ‘The Tide Is High’ by Blondie, which he played constantly. When I hear that song, I see my father, unshaven, his hair pulled back into a ponytail, dancing to and fro in a worn-out pair of denim shorts, with me at his feet, trying my best to coordinate tiny limbs.”

‘The Tide Is High’ wasn’t originally by the New Yorkers. Initially, it was recorded by the Jamaican band, The Paragons – fronted by John Holt, who had penned the song, but Blondie made it their own. The Paragons’ version could only muster life as an underground hit in Jamaica and the UK, but Blondie brought the track to a mainstream audience, including Lennon.

The track is also Chris Stein’s favourite Blondie song, with the Blondie member later telling Vulture: “All of our songs are part of a larger movement, so it’s virtually impossible to choose. All I can say is the only song I knew for sure was going to be a hit before we recorded it was ‘The Tide Is High.’ The original was so fantastic. I knew what our position was at the time: If we had the ear of the public and if we did a successful version of this thing, it would be successful.”

Lennon also referenced Blondie in a postcard he sent to Ringo Starr in 1979, which surfaced after his death. In the note, he offered career advice to the drummer and wrote: “Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ is the type of stuff y’all should do. Great and simple.” While their paths seemingly never crossed, Lennon was a Blondie fanatic who couldn’t get enough of their new-wave tones.