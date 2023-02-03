Somebody’s Child impresses on self-titled debut album









Somebody's Child - 'Somebody's Child' 3.5

The debut album by Somebody’s Child, the brainchild of Irish musician Cian Godfrey, has been a long-time coming. Over the last few years, Somebody’s Child have released a steady stream of feel-good indie anthems, and now, the time has come for Godrey to unleash his first full-length project.

The album was recorded last year in London with producer Mikko Gordon, who has previously lent his expertise to the likes of Arcade Fire and The Smile. Godfrey has been edging towards this project for half a decade, and while Somebody’s Child have released EPs, the debut album remains the most monumental artistic test.

In 2018, Godfrey released his debut single as Somebody’s Child, but the Covid-19 pandemic halted his plans just as momentum was starting to build. Sadly, he had to wait until late 2021 to perform a headline tour for the first time. Without that elongated pause, it’s almost certain this record would have been released into the world some time ago, but perhaps, this time has aided his songwriting.

During the lockdown, tracks like ‘Jungle’ and ‘We Could Start A War’ both unexpectedly racked up millions of listens on Spotify, which helped change the fortunes of Somebody’s Child. Understandably, considering their importance, Godfrey has re-recorded the material for his album. Not only have the production levels been raised, but the vocals have an added heaviness, which comes with age.

The album begins on the front foot with ‘You Know What’, which features a killer riff and a 2000s indie disco chorus, a theme that persists through the early part of the record. Lyrically, ‘I Need Ya’ isn’t incredibly inventive, and the repeated chanting of the song’s title during the chorus does begin to jar towards the end, but it will get stuck in your head.

Meanwhile, ‘Hold Me Like Ya Wanna’ and ‘Broken Record’ could pass as Sam Fender’s deep cuts. Even the inflictions in Godfrey’s vocals are reminiscent of the North Shields native. ‘How Long’ also has shades of Fender and finds the Irish musician in a reflective state. While it doesn’t have the seismic-sized chorus of other tracks, the slower, soulful pace of the track aids Godfrey’s voice and is the record’s most emotional moment. ‘Stay’ is another highlight, with a chugging chorus fit for a festival sing-a-long.

Godfrey’s personality comes to light as the debut album progresses, and increased originality also comes to the surface. Although some songs feel uninspired or wear their inspirations too much on their sleeve at times, Somebody’s Child makes up for that at the latter end of the record. For a first attempt, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate, and Godfrey’s future burns bright.

Somebody’s Child is out on Feb 3rd through Frenchkiss Records.