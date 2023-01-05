Somebody's Child shares new single 'I Need Ya'









Somebody's Child - 'I Need Ya' 3.5

Irish indie sensation Somebody’s Child have shared their brand new single titled ‘I Need Ya’. After teasing the song during live shows of late, singer-songwriter Cian Godfrey and his band have finally unleashed the soaring studio version.

The song drives with an intense beat that sets the pace for the forthcoming album, which is said to focus on Godfrey’s highly relatable fear of growing older. The positive energy channelled through the beat and accompanying music video is juxtaposed by the anxiety imbued in the lyrics and plaintive instrumentals.

“This was one of the first songs that defined the sound and pace of the album,” Godfrey said of ‘I Need Ya’ in a press release. “We’ve been playing it live for a while now and have been dying to get it out. Some of this album can be boiled down back to my chronic fear of growing older. To me, this track, in particular, is a gentle reminder to stay young for as long as you can.”

In the music video seen below, Godfrey rides in a drifting car around a race track while singing the song. “Drift culture is a big thing in Ireland, and when the director came to me with the idea, I immediately thought it was cool as some of my friends are big into it,” he said of the video. “We didn’t want an emotional video but something fun and energetic while also shining a light on an Irish subculture that goes a little unnoticed. It was a lot of fun.”

The single serves as an exciting preview ahead of Somebody’s Child’s debut album, which is scheduled for release on February 3rd via Frenchkiss Records. According to a press release, the album explores Godfrey’s formative years growing up in Dublin and looks to give the “image of a modern, progressive Ireland – albeit one with an ongoing housing crisis – and not the stereotypical one often portrayed by foreign media.”

Listen to Somebody’s Child’s new single, ‘I Need Ya, ’ below.