Sofia Coppola reveals planned series was cancelled over “unlikeable woman” character

Priscilla director Sofia Coppola has claimed her Apple TV+ adaptation of The Custom Of The Country has been cancelled because the main character was an “unlikeable woman.”

Coppola, who previously worked with Apple TV+ in 2020 on the comedy movie On The Rocks, has revealed she was due to make a five-hour adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel. However, due to a disagreement over the lead, the limited series will no longer go ahead.

During a new interview with The New York Times, Coppola discussed her difficulties with getting ideas green-lit. She explained: “The people in charge of giving money are usually straight men, still. There’s always people in lower levels who are like myself, but then the bosses have a certain sensibility.”

Coppola added: “If it’s so hard for me to get financing as an established person, I worry about younger women starting out. It’s surprising that it’s still a struggle.”

Later in the interview, she directly addressed her plans for The Custom Of The Country and said: “The idea of an unlikable woman wasn’t their thing. But that’s what I’m saying about who’s in charge.”

Meanwhile, Coppola recently revealed she turned down the chance to make the final movie in the Twilight franchise, calling the concept “too weird.”

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, Coppola revealed: “We had one meeting, and it never went anywhere…I thought the whole imprinting-werewolf thing was weird. The baby. Too weird! But part of the earlier Twilight could be done in an interesting way. I thought it’d be fun to do a teen vampire romance, but the last one gets really far out.”

In a four-star review of Coppola’s new film Priscilla, Far Out wrote: “As is often the case with Coppola’s films, Priscilla once again puts forth the idea that wealth and aspiration will always play second fiddle to what human beings genuinely want (regardless of their levels of affluence). All Priscilla wanted was to be loved and cared for, to live her own life in partnership with her husband, and what she got was a drug-addicted, self-obsessed, cultural phenomenon – a phenomenon that she would never entirely be able to remove herself from”.