Sofia Coppola explains why she refused to watch Spike Jonze movie ‘Her’









After over a decade since its production, Sofia Coppola has explained why she didn't bother watching Spike Jonze movie Her.

Following her divorce from Jonze in 2003, Coppola thought that the film was a response to her film Lost in Translation, telling Rolling Stone: “I never saw it! From the trailer, it looks the same too. We have the same production designer. But I haven’t seen it. I know people really like that movie, but I haven’t seen it. I don’t know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me”.

Jonze’s 2013 film stars Joaquin Phoenix playing the role of Theodore Twombly, who falls in love with a female AI program named Samantha, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. The romantic pairing between Twombly and Samantha reaches a head when Twombly starts divorce proceedings with his wife, Catherine, played by Mara.

Upon release, Her was seen as Jonze telling the other side of their separation based on what happened in Coppola’s film.

Coppola also shot down rumours that Anna Faris’s Kelly in Lost in Translation was a comment on Jonze’s relationship with Cameron Diaz, explaining: “It really wasn’t based on her. It was a combination of a bunch of people. It was a type, so it wasn’t a diss on her. Someone else was more the personality of [Anna Faris’ character]”.

Amid the accolades given to Coppola for her work on the film, she also recalled getting scolded by director Michel Gondry about the film, recalling: “He scolded me at my premiere, but he apologized. I think he was being a good friend. He thought he was defending Spike, but he was putting me down at my premiere. It came out of him trying to be a good friend to Spike”.

Despite the possible implications, Coppola kept productive around the same time, releasing her film The Bling Ring the exact same year and eventually working on projects like The Beguiled and On the Rocks.