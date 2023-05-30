Sofia Coppola directs Suntory whisky advert with Keanu Reeves









In honour of the brand’s 100th birthday, director Sofia Coppola has returned to the Japanese whisky brand Suntory to direct its newest advert with Keanu Reeves.

Two decades after her 2003 film Lost in Translation, in which the main character played by Bill Murray stars in an advert for the very same brand, the acclaimed director has turned her lens to the actual whisky itself.

“The Suntory Whisky Anniversary Tribute tells the remarkable story of the brand’s heritage and whisky-making legacy over the last 100 years, depicting the meaning of ‘Suntory Time’ through the eyes of its creator,” says the accompanying description to the advert. “More than an iconic line in a brilliant film, ‘Suntory Time’ continues to evolve and gain recognition in Japanese whisky culture”.

Adding: “Twenty years after the release of Lost in Translation, it is still embraced and echoed across the globe in connection with our world-renowned spirits. It all started with a glass of Hibiki, but today there is a ‘Suntory Time’ for every individual, every occasion, and every friend we meet along the way.”

Knowing how to laugh at itself can often be a good look for the brand, and using the tongue-in-cheek catchphrase coined by Coppola herself is a great example. The brand demonstrated its playfulness even more by incorporating footage of Reeves from an actual Suntory advert made back in the 1990s.

“It was cool to work with Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola,” Reeves said on working with the acclaimed director and her brother. “It was a really special opportunity.”

The John Wick actor, who will be returning to the franchise in its spin-off Ballerina which hits theatres next year, also commented on visiting Japan for the commercial.

“It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to spend time with people from Suntory,” Reeves said. “Being an outsider, and getting to spend time with people and talk about their passion and their craft.”

You can watch the Coppola-directed, Reeves-led commercial below.