From Sonic Youth to Madonna: Exploring Sofia Coppola’s 1990s music video cameos









These days, Sofia Coppola is recognised as a successful writer and director with multiple prestigious awards to her name, including the coveted prize of an Oscar and a Golden Globe. However, before the release of her debut feature, The Virgin Suicides, Coppola was quite the 1990s 'it girl' for a period of time.

As the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, the filmmaker made her first on-screen appearance as a newborn, playing baby Michael in The Godfather. After a few minor appearances in other movies directed by her father, Sofia’s acting career was considered over when she starred in the Godfather Part III as Mary Corleone, a performance that won her two Razzies for ‘Worst Actress’ and ‘Worst New Star’.

Luckily, Coppola wasn’t phased by the negative criticism she received, especially given that she never intended to become an actor in the first place. She insisted that her father asked her to play the part after Winona Ryder dropped out due to nervous exhaustion. Thus, despite claims that her career was ruined, Coppola spent the following decade proving otherwise. Working behind the scenes, she created the cult fashion label Milk Fed, which was sold exclusively in Japan, and began a career modelling.

Yet Coppola also left her mark on the decade by starring in several iconic music videos, immortalising her as the ultimate ’90s cool girl. From Sonic Youth to The Chemical Brothers, here are five music videos that feature the Lost in Translation director.

Sofia Coppola’s ’90s music video cameos:

‘Mildred Pierce’ – Sonic Youth (1991)

Sonic Youth’s 1990 album Goo is one of their best, combining more accessible hits such as ‘Kool Thing’ and ‘Dirty Boots’ with abrasion and experimentation. The track ‘Mildred Pierce’ falls into the latter. At just two minutes long, the band capture an atmosphere of rising anxiety as a steady guitar riff builds into a cacophonous thrashing of instruments, culminating in Thurston Moore’s deranged screams of “Mildred Pierce!!” referencing the Joan Crawford film from 1945.

To accompany the song, the band employed Coppola to star as Mildred Pierce, doing her best to appear unhinged as she walks down the streets of Hollywood, all wide-eyed and erratic. The director was close with the band, having collaborated with Kim Gordon for her clothing line. A few years later, she read The Virgin Suicides because of Moore’s suggestion, which became the source material for her first feature.

‘Deeper and Deeper’ – Madonna (1992)

Although Coppola’s taste for alternative music has long been established (she cites Loveless by My Bloody Valentine as one of her favourite albums), that didn’t stop her from participating in a Madonna music video in 1992. The filmmaker appears alongside the reigning pop queen as one of her pals, gathering to watch a long-haired semi-naked man flex and pose before she tucks into a banana.

The video was shot at Hollywood’s Roxbury nightclub by Bobby Woods and paid homage to Andy Warhol. There are cameos from Warhol favourites Udo Kier and Holly Woodlawn, and the banana scene clearly references the cover of The Velvet Underground and Nico’s Warhol-produced album.

‘Sometimes Salvation’ – The Black Crowes (1992)

Directed by Stéphane Sednaoui, Coppola appeared in the music video for ‘Sometimes Salvation’ by the Georgia rockers The Black Crowes in 1992. The video begins with a shot of a dishevelled-looking 21-year-old Coppola drinking coffee in a fast-food restaurant. Donning a leopard print coat and long highlighted hair, Coppola looks effortlessly cool. However, we soon discover that she and her friends live a destructive lifestyle, soliciting drugs and sex. As the video progresses, she appears more and more out of it, forcing herself down brightly-illuminated corridors.

During filming, Coppola hung out with Zoe Cassavetes for the first time, whom she undoubtedly bonded with over having famous filmmaking parents. The pair became close and went on to co-direct and present Hi Octane in 1994, a short-lived Comedy Central show.

‘Elektrobank’ – The Chemical Brothers (1997)

During a visit to the set of Sonic Youth’s ‘100%’ music video, Coppola met Spike Jonze, who was directing the clip. The pair became long-time friends, and Gordon couldn’t understand why they didn’t become a couple. She explained: “They were spending every day together, but for some reason, she just didn’t get it”. Eventually, Coppola and Jonze got together and were married in 1999, although they divorced in 2003.

In 1997, Jonze asked his then-girlfriend to star in the video for The Chemical Brothers’ song ‘Elektrobank’, and Coppola can be seen somersaulting across the screen at a high-school gymnastics competition. However, it is almost definitely a stunt double-performing the impressive moves.

‘Funky Squaredance’ – Phoenix (2000)

Although technically not a ’90s video, Coppola can be seen in the low-budget video for Phoenix’s ‘Funky Squaredance’, directed by her brother Roman, released at the turn of the millennium. The unique video explains that the French indie band needed a cheap clip made, and a presentation of images and text illustrating Roman’s connection to the band ensues.

Lots of bizarre visuals pepper the screen, with an image of Coppola holding plates of pie featured among them. Coppola first met Phoenix singer Thomas Mars in 1999, and they ended up marrying in 2011 and having two children – Romy and Cosima.