Soccer Mommy shares new single 'Bones'

Soccer Mommy has begun to venture a little further into the darkness on recent single releases, and ‘Bones’ fits the new agenda perfectly, with a slow maturity but just enough sparkle to have it catch your ears.

When Sophie Allison, the singer-songwriter behind Soccer Mommy, came onto the scene with new material in the singles ‘Shotgun’ and ‘Unholy Affliction‘, they seemed to denote a turn for the darker side of things. Especially on the latter, the stylistic direction of her new album seems to be coming together as a bold and mature rock-driven take.

‘Bones’ was originally written with a movie score in mind, and when you listen closely, a screen slower lowers over your mind’s eye and the cinematic cogs of our brain whirr. But Allison loved the track too much to commit it to the film, keeping it for the album instead. It’s romantic in the instrumentation and at the same time forlorn, with a 1990s-inspired tone.

Allison said of the lyrics, “‘Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship. It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”

From the sparkle of the guitar to the soft vocalisation and the satisfying breakdown, Soccer Mommy is beginning to cross over into the territory of Now, Now, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Kississippi, and I, for one, am all for it. Not only does this feel like a maturing effort, but it’s a song worth playing on loop.

The new album, Sometimes, Forever, produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, will be released on June 24th via Loma Vista. You can catch her on tour throughout the UK and Europe this summer and early autumn, and in North America through the autumn and winter. If you want to check out Soccer Mommy’s new single, ‘Bones’, you can take a listen down below.