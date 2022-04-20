Soccer Mommy shares new single 'Unholy Affliction'









Sophie Allison, the singer-songwriter behind Soccer Mommy, has done it again—if “it” usually means writing a catchy, layered, and captivating song that makes you want to close your eyes and sway along to the beat.

Following up her previous single, ‘Shotgun’, both of which are set to appear on her upcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy is showing a brand new side to Allison’s songwriting and production style. However, it isn’t a shift that was tough to see coming in retrospect.

Although Soccer Mommy has been a staple of bedroom pop indie-rock music for quite some time, the 22-year-old dips her toes into the darker side with ‘Shotgun’, but even more so with ‘Unholy Affliction’.

‘Unholy Affliction’ captivates with a deep, rhythmic bass presence and haunting vocal overlay. Sure, Allison has never been a stranger to that rich, dreamlike quality. Just take a listen to the bassline on tracks like ‘Your Dog’ and the 1990s-inspired melodies on songs like ‘circle the drain’. But still, ‘Unholy Affliction’ gives a nod to the psychedelic-stoner-rock-curious whisper in each of us.

From the minor key to the melody, and of course, at those fateful moments where the instrumentals pause for a lift of vocal clarity, it’s easy to see comparisons to bands like Hole and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, maybe with some of the technical quality of Billie Eilish, sprinkled with the heavy optimism of Garbage.

This song truly showcases Allison’s appreciation for textures that are at once pretty and unsettling. Her voice remains ethereal as it’s always wanted to do, but this time around, she stacks so much more beneath the surface. If this song is anything to go by, I expect that this album will further broaden her reach, as it will be difficult for its cinematic ambience to go unnoticed.

The new album, Sometimes, Forever, produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, will be released on 24th June via Loma Vista. You can catch her on tour throughout the UK and Europe this summer and early autumn, and if you want to check out Soccer Mommy’s new single, ‘Unholy Affliction’, you can take a listen down below.

