Soccer Mommy return with new single 'Shotgun'









Soccer Mommy - 'Shotgun' 8

American indie rock singer-songwriter Sophia Allison, better known to the music world as Soccer Mommy, has returned to announce a brand new album, Sometimes, Forever.

The album will be Allison’s third under the Soccer Mommy moniker and will be the follow up to her 2020 LP Color Theory. “Sorrow and emptiness will pass, but they will always come back around — as will joy,” Allison explains about the album’s title in a press release. “At some point you’re forced to say, ‘I’ll just have to take both’”.

Allison has also dropped the first preview of the new LP with the brand new single ‘Shotgun’. Grungier and more bass-heavy than some of her previous work, ‘Shotgun’ finds Allison leaning harder into the pure rock music side of her music than ever before. That being said, there are still plenty of electronic buzzes to be found, including a wild bloopy synthesizer line that bubbles up throughout the track.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” she said. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.” It’s not the huge parties and impossible to replicate moments that stick, it’s the everyday joys that anyone can have: “Cold beer and ice cream is all we keep / The only things we really need”.

Strangely enough, considering how rock-centred ‘Shotgun’ is, the track features production from modern-day electronica king Daniel Lopatin, who releases his music under the alias Oneohtrix Point Never, who recently contributed production to The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. Lopatin is an expert at making even the most organic noises sound synthetic and psychedelic, but he shows off his versatility here by rooting ‘Shotgun’ firmly in the world of guitar rock.

Check out the video for ‘Shotgun’ down below. Sometimes, Forever is set for a June 24th release.