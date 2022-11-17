Soccer Mommy shares new video for 'Feel It All The Time'









Soccer Mommy has unleashed the visuals for her latest single, ‘Feel It All The Time’.

The effort is the penultimate track from her third album, Sometimes, Forever, which was released in June. Sophie Allison has previously performed ‘Feel It All The Time’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live and director Zev Magasis has now made a video to go alongside the song.

“‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it,” she commented about the track. “It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”

In Far Out’s review of Soccer Mommy’s new album, Sam Kemp wrote: “Sometimes, Forever, could easily be read as an ode to classic pop songwriting. Even with psych-tinged offerings like ‘With U’, the chorus of which bears an uncanny resemblance to ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’, Allison’s concrete song structures shine through. She’s so damn good at weaving cyclical verses into earth-shattering choruses that an overwhelming sense of euphoria is practically inevitable”.

Adding: “With that, she’s also a shapeshifter. In ‘Unholy Affliction’, Allison moves from Disneyfied emo princess to dark-jazz explorer. The album’s third track unfolds in a ripple of complex beats, distorted bass, and Burial-esque loops. Amid all this, Allison offers up introspective fragments like “I’m barely a person,” adding to the swirling sense of disenfranchisement, isolation, and apathy at the heart of Soccer Mommy’s craft.”

Meanwhile, Allison recently recruited Magdalena Bay, who produced a glitzy remix of ‘Shotgun’, which also originally appeared on her pop-orientated third album.

Watch the video for ‘Feel It All The Time’ below.