Soccer Mommy shares new Magdalena Bay mix of ‘Shotgun’









Soccer Mommy perhaps isn't renowned for neon and PVC, but that doesn't mean her music doesn't pair with it. This is a point that has been proven by Magdalena Bay who have transposed 'Shotgun' onto their gaudy ways with a new remix.

The original single is taken from Soccer Mommy’s (real name Sophie Allison) third studio album. The record arrived in June and saw the star take a more poppy approach than usual with catchy hooks coming to the fore.

The record also saw her production get flashier and more chart inclined. To achieve this indie party sound, she enlisted the help of Oneohtrix Point Never (Daniel Lopatin) on production duties.

Meanwhile, Magdalena Bay have recently finished work on their forthcoming debut expansion record Mercurial World Deluxe. The duo have already shared Danny L Harle’s remix of ‘Chaeri’ from the deluxe reimaging of their debut.

The nostalgic saccharine 2006 vibes are certainly not going to be to the liking of every Soccer Mommy fan, but it’s interesting to see how the two dichotomous worlds of the creators have collided, nevertheless.

You can check out the remix below.

