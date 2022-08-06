Check out Soccer Mommy’s new "Simlish version" of 'Shotgun'









Sophie Regina Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, has emerged as one of the most exciting songwriters of her generation. Earlier this year, she released her third studio album titled Sometimes, Forever which was produced by Daniel Lopatin and earned a somewhat mixed reception.

Soccer Mommy recently shared a “Simlish version” of ‘Shotgun’ which was included in the new ‘High School Years’ expansion pack of The Sims 4, a highly popular video game. Allison tweeted: “Can’t believe u can hear shootbleng (aka shotgun) in sims now. My life has truly come full circle.”

In an interview, Allison said: “The first song from Sometimes, Forever was written in summer 2019. I wasn’t sure what the goal of the record was yet; I had just written a few things that I was having fun with. But having time to be at home and write… It wasn’t a surge of creativity, I wouldn’t say, but it did give me time to focus all the creativity I was feeling.”

When asked about future plans and the current status of unpublished material, Allison remained ambiguous about the details: “I’ve written one or two more, but it’s very abstract currently. It’s not some plan for the next record. I mean, I’m sure they will end up on the next record, but it’s very up in the air right now.”

Listen to the new version of ‘Shotgun’ below.