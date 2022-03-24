Soccer Mommy reveals details of new album 'Sometimes, Forever'









Following the release of her single ‘Shotgun’, Soccer Mommy has revealed the details of her forthcoming album Sometimes, Forever. The record, which is being produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, is the Nashvillian’s third full-length studio offering, coming after 2018’s Clean and 2020’s Colour Theory, the latter of which contained her hit single ‘Circle The Drain’.

Responding to the album’s first single ‘Shotgun’, Far Out wrote: “‘Shotgun’ finds Allison leaning harder into the pure rock music side of her music than ever before. That being said, there are still plenty of electronic buzzes to be found, including a wild bloopy synthesizer line that bubbles up throughout the track.”

Opening up about surf-infused new single, the singer-songwriter said: “‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” she said. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.” It’s not the huge parties and impossible to replicate moments that stick, it’s the everyday joys that anyone can have: “Cold beer and ice cream is all we keep / The only things we really need.”

‘Shotgun’ arrives alongside a new music video directed by Kevin Lombardo, which frames Soccer Mommy’s DIY bedroom aesthetic wonderfully. Sometimes, Forever is slated for June 24th via Loma Vista and is currently available to pre-order.

Soccer Mommy has a lot to live up to. Her 2020 album Colour Theory spawned all manner of artful grunge-laced singles, including ‘Lucy’, ‘Yellow Is The Colour Of Her Eyes’, ‘Circle The Drain’, ‘Bloodstream’ and ‘Crawling In My Skin’. Thankfully, ‘Shotgun’ seems to hint towards a new maturity in the musician’s songcraft while remaining rooted in the twee angst-pop that has defined her previous releases.

Soccer Mommy will embark on a tour of the UK and EU in support of Sometimes, Forever later this year. At the moment, she is in the middle of her North American stretch, which will see her finish up in Kansas on April 10th.