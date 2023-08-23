Soccer Mommy announces new EP and shares Taylor Swift cover









Indie rock singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, also known as Sophie Allison, has announced that her new EP will arrive this September. Titled Karaoke Night, the EP collates a series of covers of songs by Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift, R.E.M., Pavement and Slowdive. The announcement is accompanied by the release of her take on Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’.

Soccer Mommy recently released a cover of ‘Soak Up The Sun’ by Crow, an artist who has always been a huge influence on her. Now, she pays tribute to another one of her inspirations in Swift.

Allison shared: “I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favourites from Taylor’s first album. I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”

‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ originally featured as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Swift’s debut self-titled album in 2006. Allison’s take on the track is more subdued than the original, taking Swift’s country roots into indie rock territory.

Alongside her covers of Crow and Swift, the EP will feature Allison’s takes on three indie favourites, ‘Here’ by Pavement, ‘Dagger’ by Slowdive, and ‘Losing My Religion’ by R.E.M.

Following a number of festival appearances this summer, Soccer Mommy will continue touring into the autumn. Surrounding the release of the EP, she will embark upon a series of dates across the UK alongside The National.

Karaoke Night is out on Friday, September 22nd, via Loma Vista and is now available to pre-order. Listen to Soccer Mommy’s cover of Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ below.