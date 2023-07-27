Soccer Mommy covers ‘Soak Up The Sun’ by Sheryl Crow









Indie rock singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, also known as Sophie Allison, has shared a cover of ‘Soak Up The Sun’ by Sheryl Crow. Crow’s mixing of country and rock, and indie has always been influential on Allison.

‘Soak Up The Sun’ was written by Crow and Jeff Trott and released in 2002 as the lead single from Crow’s album C’mon, C’mon. It finds the singer-songwriter venturing into bubblegum pop territory, and the lyrics are equally upbeat. After detailing a life where Crow has a “crummy job” and can’t afford gas, she still retains a sense of optimism, declaring, “I’m gonna soak up the sun”.

Allison’s cover retains the sunny idealism of Crow’s track but puts her own Soccer Mommy stamp on the track with her characteristic indie rock guitar. It’s an ode to the original with just enough difference to keep it interesting.

Allison previously spoke with The New York Times about her love for Crow, sharing, “She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs.”

She continued: “She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

The cover follows the release of Soccer Mommy’s 2022 album, Sometimes, Forever, which Allison is still touring. Currently, she is opening for Maggie Rogers on a tour of the US.

Listen to Soccer Mommy’s cover of ‘Soak Up The Sun’ by Sheryl Crow below.