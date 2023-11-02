Snail Mail and Thurston Moore share cover of Lou Reed’s ‘Satellite of Love’

As part of Fender’s Vintera series campaign, Snail Mail and Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore have shared a Lou Reed cover.

The modern wonderkid Lindsey Jordan paired up with the 1990s grunge icon to take on the 1973 Transformer classic ‘Satellite of Love’. As part of a series celebrating the new Fender Vintera series, which sees classic Fender shapes being re-released, the duo are playing a Vintera II 60s Stratocaster and Vintera II 70s Jaguar, respectively.

“It was a huge pleasure to get to fan out about Lou Reed with one of my favorite guitar players of all time,” Jordan said about the cover.

A perfect coming together of one of the modern forerunners in the kind of grunge-rock genre Reed helped originate and Moore progressed – their take on ‘Satellite Of Love’ could be pulled directly from Sonic Youth’s 1988 Daydream Nation.

Talking about the Fender series, Snail Mail recalls their role in her career: “The guitar that I learned to play on when I was six was a mini-Stratocaster and it always feels like second nature to get one in my hands.”

This latest release is the last instalment in an ongoing series of iconic covers bringing together artists from different generations. Other cuts include a trio of ​​Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer, Redd Kross’ Steve McDonald and Nick Reinhart playing ‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’ by The Beatles.

Elsewhere, new folk star Madison Cunningham paired up with Prince’s collaborator Wendy Melvoin on ‘I Only Have Eyes for You’.

Listen to ‘Satellite of Love’ below.