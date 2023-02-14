Watch Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy cover Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’









The reappraisal of Avril Lavigne as a cultural icon is firmly underway. Her iconoclastic style in the 2000s helped to present pop music in an individualistic way and that truly did prove inspirational for many fans. Two of which were Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy who have now honoured the Canadian singer with a cover.

The indie duo collaborated as part of Snail Mail’s five-night residency at the Ottobar in her native Baltimore. The run of shows is fittingly being referred to as Valentine Fest, and love of a fan-girl kind was certainly in the air when ‘I’m With You’ was performed.

Snail Mail was also joined by Feeble Little Horse, Animal Collective members throughout the set. The musician, whose real name is Lindsey Jordan, braved a cover of Ride’s ‘Vapour Trail’ as she offered up an expansive show to help kickstart the residency run.

Speaking about the shows, Jordan announced: “It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown, so we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me.”

Continuing: “We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait. I’ll see you at the Ottobar.”

What’s more, the Ottobar itself holds special significance for the ‘Heat Wave’ singer. As she explained, she played her second ever show there and it soon became a launch pad as she was just starting out and frequently played the venue to amass a local following.

Many of these clearly returned to see the star debut tracks from her new record, as well as regale them with surprising covers and collaborations celebrating our more formative years.

