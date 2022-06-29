Listen to Snail Mail cover Superdrag's 'Feeling Like I Do'









Indie rock sensation Snail Mail has returned with two new tracks: the first is a re-recorded version of the song ‘Headlock’ from her recent album Valentine, and the second is a cover of alternative rock cult favourites Superdrag, taking on the song ‘Feeling Like I Do’.

“I think that the Spotify version of ‘Headlock’ is different from the original, in that the original was recorded almost two years ago, and the more I perform the song the more I think of ideas that I wish I had put into the original. This version gave me the opportunity to implement some of those ideas. It’s been really cool getting to cover ‘Feeling Like I Do’ by Superdrag because I love it, and I’ve loved it for a while, and I was able to make it my own by singing on it”.

While the original album version of ‘Headlock’ was more languid and blissfully dense in its arrangement, the new Spotify Singles version is more stripped back and contains some interesting new twists and turns throughout the song’s melody. It’s not like the two tracks are all that different, but if nothing else, it’s a fresh spin on a really solid album track.

Things get a little more interesting on the Superdrag cover, where Lindsay Jordan gets to indulge not just in her love of scuzzy guitar chords but also in some of the influences that clearly helped create the Snail Mail sound.

John Davis’ power-punk rockers never managed to reach the major commercial heights that followed some of their 1990’s alt-rock peers, but their music is ripe for rediscovery if you liked the ragged edge exuberance of The Lemonheads or Fountains of Wayne.

If you’re into Snail Mail, and honestly there’s no reason that you shouldn’t be at this point, then you should check her out as she continues to travel across Europe. A little later this year, Jordan will return to North America with some of the best supporting acts and co-headliners that modern music has to offer, including The Goon Sax, Courtney Barnet, Faye Webster, Turnstile, and JPEGMAFIA.

Check out the new version of ‘Headlock’ and the cover of ‘Feeling Like I Do’, along with Snail Mail’s upcoming tour dates, down below.

Wed Jun 29 London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *

Thu Jun 30 Brighton @ Chalk *

Fri Jul 1 Roskilde @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sun Jul 3 Werchter @ Rock Werchter

Wed Jul 6 Lyon @ Epicerie Moderne *

Thu Jul 7 Bilbao @ BBK 2022

Sat Jul 9 Trenčín @ Pohoda Festival

Sat Jul 30 Niigata JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

Fri Aug 12 Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall +

Sat Aug 13 Burlington VT @ Higher Ground +

Sun Aug 14 Syracuse NY @ Beak & Skiff =

Tue Aug 16 New Haven CT @ Toad’s Place +

Wed Aug 17 Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony +

Fri Aug 19 Richmond VA @ The National +

Sat Aug 20 Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

Sun Aug 21 Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre +

Tue Aug 23 Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater +

Wed Aug 24 Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor +

Fri Aug 26 Birmingham AL @ Saturn +

Sat Aug 27 Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine +

Sun Aug 28 Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall +

Tue Aug 30 Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre +

Wed Aug 31 Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre +

Fri Sep 02 Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall +

Sat Sep 03 St. Louis MO @ The Pageant +

Sun Sep 04 Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre +

Tue Sep 06 Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre +

Wed Sep 07 Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre +

Fri Sep 09 Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore +

Sat Sep 24 Atlantic City NJ @ Frantic City

Mon Oct 03 Brooklyn NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage &

Tue Oct 04 Toronto ON @ History &

Sun Oct 09 Washington DC @ The Anthem &

Tue Oct 11 Charlotte NC The @ Fillmore Charlotte &

Thu Oct 13 Lake Buena Vista FL @ House of Blues &

Fri Oct 14 St. Petersburg FL @ Jannus Live &

Sun Oct 16 New Orleans LA @ Orpheum Theate r&

Tue Oct 18 Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theater &

Wed Oct 19 St. Louis MO @ The Pageant &

Fri Oct 21 Louisville KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall &

Sat Oct 22 Columbus OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sun Oct 23 Chicago IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 25 Minneapolis MN @ The Fillmore

Thu Oct 27 Denver CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Fri Oct 28 Salt Lake City UT @ The Complex

Sun Oct 30 Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

Mon Oct 31 San Francisco CA @ The Warfield Theatre

Mon Nov 07 Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren

Tue Nov 08 Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Nov 11 San Antonio TX @ Aztec Theater ^

Sat Nov 12 Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

Wed Nov 16 Pittsburgh PA @ Stage AE ^

Thu Nov 17 Buffalo NY @ Town Ballroom ^

Sat Nov 19 Boston MA @ Roadrunner ^



* w/ The Goon Sax

+ w/ Momma & Hotline TNT

= w/ Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster & Hana Vu

& w/ Turnstile & JPEGMAFIA

^ w/ Turnstile