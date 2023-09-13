Snail Mail shares previously unreleased track ‘Easy Thing’









American indie rocker Lindsay Jordan, better known as Snail Mail, has announced a new EP called the Valentine Demoes.

A collection of recordings from her sophomore studio effort Valentine released back in 2021, the Valentine Demoes EP will contain demo versions of four tracks: ‘Automate’, ‘c. et. al.’, ‘Headlock’, and ‘Adore You’, the latter of which was eventually retitled ‘Valentine’.

Along with those tracks, the EP will also feature a previously unreleased track, ‘Easy Thing’. Sparse and spacey, ‘Easy Thing’ is a song of thorny love and uncertain devotion, which would have been a perfect on Valentine. Certainly more barbed and poison-tipped than most of the album’s tracks, lyrics like, “Was there really something / Or were we just drunk” certainly won’t make ‘Easy Thing’ a first dance song any time soon.

“Without further ado, here are the demo versions of some of the songs that would become integral to the making of Valentine,” Jordan shared in a statement. “A little over three years ago, holed up at my parents’ house in Maryland, with just a minilogue synth, an interface, a mic, and a guitar, I started working on writing my second full-length record.”

“I prefer some of the demos to what actually came out on the record because of how intimate and solitary the process was,” Jordan added. “You can kind of hear me crying in one of them. Maybe two actually haha.”

If you were lucky enough to catch Snail Mail during their ‘Valentine Fest’ in Baltimore earlier this year (like I was), then you could have gotten your hands on the special heart-shaped vinyl edition of Valentine that’s currently commanding stupid prices on Discogs. It’s not worth it, people: just get your hands on Valentine Demoes for some limited-edition merch.

Check out ‘Easy Thing’ down below. Valentine Demoes is set for a November 3rd release.