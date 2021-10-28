Snail Mail shares new single ‘Madonna’ alongside a stellar live version









Snail Mail has shared another new track, entitled ‘Madonna’. The much-lauded US singer-songwriter, real name Lindsey Jordan, released the track yesterday on October 27th. It is the latest taste of her second album Valentine, which is set to hit shelves on November 5th via Matador.

As well as the studio version, Jordan has also released an official live version of ‘Madonna’ through her YouTube channel. It was recorded at the very glamorous Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York.

“I am excited to share this one! In summation, it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person,” Snail Mail disclosed in a statement. “Remove the pedestal and you might realise there was never anything there at all.”

‘Madonna’ is the third of Jordan’s latest singles. It follows ‘Ben Franklin’ and the album’s title track, and together they have got fans very excited for the release of the record next week.

Of Ben Franklin, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “It’s wonderful to hear Jordan take a more direct approach with ‘Ben Franklin’. Snail Mail is usually at its best in full-on indie-rock attack mode, but ‘Ben Franklin’ utilises a more groovy indie-pop mode that keeps the aggression intact without reaching for the distortion pedal.”

With the return of Snail Mail, listeners are surely in for a huge treat next week. Meanwhile, Jordan is set to hit the road for a UK headline tour next February and has a run of dates in the US between November and December this year.

Snail Mail UK tour dates:



February 2022

18 – Manchester, Academy 2

20 – Glasgow, QMU

22 – Bristol, SWX

23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

See the performance, below.