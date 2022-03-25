Check out Snail Mail cover Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Tonight, Tonight’









In the middle of her first full concert in over two years, Snail Mail – real name Lindsey Jordan – gave a dizzying rendition of Smashing Pumpkins 1995 bucolic alt-classic ‘Tonight Tonight’.

The performance, which took place at the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, saw the singer-songwriter backed by a four-piece band, kicking off what is to be a 28-date tour of North America in support of her 2021 album Valentine. The opening concert featured a number of first-time live outings of material from Valentine alongside cuts from 2018’s Lush.

This isn’t the first time Snail Mail has treated her fans to a surprise cover. In the final shows for her 2019 tour, she closed her sets with a rendition of Goo Goo Doll’s Iris. It remains unclear if ‘Tonight Tonight’s will remain a fixture in Jordan’s North American set or if it was a one-time offering.

Valentine arrived back in November 2021 via Matador. In an 8.8 review of the album, Far Out wrote: “With Valentine, Snail Mail does more than just defy the sophomore slump. Instead, Jordan rises to the top of the indie rock world by evolving and improving just about everything from her first album while still retaining her signature voice as a songwriter. In the process, she makes a strong case for herself being crowned the new queen of indie.”

Jordan’s North American supporting tour will continue in April with two nights in Philadelphia, after which she will head to Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

Then, in June, Snail Mail will set off for Europe and the UK, embarking on a 17-date string of shows that were supposed to take place earlier this year but were postponed after Jordan was forced to undergo vocal cord surgery. Speaking about the ordeal, she said she was “silent for the entire month” following the surgery. Thankfully, she’s now back in action, and you can buy tickets for her upcoming shows here.