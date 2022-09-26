Smashing Pumpkins perform new single 'Beguiled' live for Jimmy Fallon









Smashing Pumpkins recently treated Jimmy Fallon to a live rendition of their new single ‘Beguiled’, which arrived last week and is part of the alt-rock outfit’s new three-part “rock opera” ATUM. The new 33-song project follows 2020’s CYR and serves as a sequel to the band’s era-defining double records Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God.

Corgan recently explained that ‘Beguiled’ was the result of countless melodic, lyrical and harmonic ideas which were eventually distilled into a set of demos. According to the songwriter, the process of putting the album together was one of working out how to arrange all these various song fragments: “You’d go through and say, ‘OK, these are the ones that are gonna work and seem to fit together’,” he told NME.

Discussing the new single, the frontman went on to note: “I do love the song; we’ve been practising it in rehearsal ’cause we’re about to do a show in a couple of days. It rocks. It’s nice to hear it against all the other classic songs ’cause it holds up really well.”

News of the forthcoming rock opera has come as a surprise to the band’s original fanbase, with many used to a more minimalistic approach. Opening up about ATUM, Corgan acknowledged that it’s certainly something of a curve ball. “When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022… [Laughs] you’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

Fans will get the chance to hear ATUM live during Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming North American tour with Jane’s Addiction. The outing kicks off on October 2nd with a show in Dallas, Texas, and will conclude on November 19th at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. You can check out the full tour schedule below.

October 2022

2 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

3 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

5 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

7 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

8 – Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

10 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

11 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

13 – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

14 – UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

16 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

18 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

19 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

21 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

22 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

24 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

26 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

27 – Centre Videotron, Quebec City, QC

29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

30 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

November 2022

1 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

2 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

4 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

5 – United Center, Chicago, IL

7 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

9 – Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

11 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

12 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

13 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

16 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

18 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

19 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA