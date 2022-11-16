Smashing Pumpkins cancel concert after Billy Corgan falls ill









Smashing Pumpkins have been forced to cancel a date on their current tour. The band had been set to play at the Moda Centre in Portland, Oregon, but Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan came down with a case of laryngitis and could not perform.

The band’s official Instagram broke the news with a statement that read: “It is with great disappointment that tonight’s show in Portland, OR, has been cancelled due to laryngitis. William, Jimmy, James and Jeff are deeply saddened, but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control. They look forward to returning to you all next summer. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

Corgan later took to his own Instagram account to post a picture of himself with his thumbs up. The caption read: “At the voice doctor. Lots of love.” Then from his Stories, he posted again, writing: “I got some help today at the doc again. Sending good vibes from here.” Smashing Pumpkins have been on tour with Jane’s Addiction, but even they had to pull out of as many as five of the shows of the tour after their frontman Perry Farrell suffered an injury.

Despite Corgan’s sickness, it appears that he has made a full recovery as Smashing Pumpkins played the Chase Center in San Francisco last night, running through 18 classics, including ‘1979’, ‘Cherub Rock’, ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings’ and even covering Talking Heads’ ‘Once in a Lifetime’.

The rest of the tour looks set to go ahead then, and they are scheduled to play in Anaheim tonight at the Honda Center (November 16th), Friday night (November 18th) in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Footprint Center, and will finish the long-awaited tour on Saturday night (November 19th) in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.