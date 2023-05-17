Slowthai removed from Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds line-ups after rape charge









Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds after receiving two charges of rape.

On May 16th, Tyron Frampton appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court via video link. He only spoke to confirm his birth name, date of birth and address. Frampton is charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent in Oxford in September 2021. The persecution lawyer insists that such an offence must be heard in a crown court. Frampton is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Since news of the hearing broke, Slowthai posted on social media: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared.”

He added: “Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai was scheduled to perform before Lewis Capaldi’s headline set on Main Stage West at Reading & Leeds in August but the rapper is no longer listed on the poster. The Glastonbury line-up is listed in alphabetical order and the updated version on their website doesn’t feature the Northampton musician. Far Out has requested comment from both Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds regarding Slowthai’s removal.

Earlier this year, Slowthai released his third album Ugly and is set to headline London’s Alexandra Palace later this year. As of writing, the rapper is still listed to support Blur at Wembley Stadium on July 8th.

