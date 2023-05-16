Slowthai responds to rape allegations









The British rapper Slowthai has responded to breaking news about appearing in court on two counts of rape.

The prosecution is bringing the rapper up on charges including the oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without consent in September of 2021. The alleged incident took place in Oxford. Further details on the case are yet to be made public as only the first hearing has taken place.

For privacy purposes, the names of the victims have not been made public at this time. The persecution lawyer also insists that such an offence must be heard in a crown court. After getting bail for the offence, Frampton is scheduled to appear in court in June 2023.

Since news of the hearing broke, Slowthai has issued a public response, stating: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared.”

Continuing: “Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Further details regarding the case will arise when the hearings continue in the coming weeks. As of yet, Slowthai’s management have not commented on the matter.