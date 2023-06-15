Slowthai pleads not guilty to two rape charges in court









Mercury-nominated musician Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, has pled not guilty to two charges of rape at Oxford Crown Court.

Frampton’s co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker also pleaded not guilty at Oxford Crown Court to one count of rape and two sexual assaults. Blake-Walker is accused of sexually assaulting the same woman as Frampton. Additionally, he’s been alleged of raping and sexually assaulting another complainant. The two defendants have been placed on conditional bail until their trial begins in July 2024.

The alleged incident took place in September of 2021 in Oxford with Frampton accused of oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without consent in September of 2021.

After news of the hearing broke last month, Frampton issued a public response, stating: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared.”

He continued: “Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Frampton has been removed from the line-up of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds Festival. He was also scheduled to support Blur at Wembley Stadium in July, but following the charges, he has been replaced by Sleaford Mods.

This is a developing story.