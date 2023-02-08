Slowthai releases new single ‘Feel Good’









In the world of hip-hop, Slowthai has always been a bit left of centre. Although his music has provided a lot of positivity, it doesn’t get there without going through a lot of hard living beforehand. Slowthai wears his heart on his sleeve at all times, and the streak only continues with his latest single ‘Feel Good.’

Being a collaboration with ShyGirl, a press release described the song as “a mantra to chant with a bounce to stir your bones, wake your mind and get you back on track with living and loving your life.” While the title implies that the material is positive, the statement goes on to say that the core message behind the song isn’t just sunshine and roses.

The idea of feeling good comes from “needing something … to up the mood, flip the story [and] set your day off in a better direction”. While this song is meant to make the listener feel good, it acknowledges that you can’t get there without going through some hard times first.

Though the song is about self-love, Slowthai mentions that the rest of the album has more to do with how he sees himself in the world. After becoming one of the biggest names in hip hop, there is a conflict of interest between the Slowthai we see onscreen and the one behind closed doors. He said: “People see you as a character. They don’t actually know who you are. You’re stereotyped as the nutter who gets in his boxers. I was doing that to show that you should be free at shows and enjoy yourself but you choose to see me as an idiot.”

Going into his next album, UGLY, Slowthai mentioned songs like these being affirmations to himself as well as his fans. He commented: “I have ‘UGLY’ tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.”