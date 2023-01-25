Slowthai to collaborate with Fontaines D.C. on new album 'Ugly'









Slowthai - 'Selfish' 4

Northampton’s finest Slowthai (real name Tyron Frampton) has announced details of his third album Ugly, and shared the fiery new single, ‘Selfish’.

The follow-up to 2021’s Tyron will be released on March 3rd via Method Records, and has been produced by Speedy Wunderground founder Dan Carey with Kwes Darko at his South London Studio. Carey has produced all three albums by Fontaines D.C., who feature on Ugly’s title track, and also worked as the main producer on Wet Leg’s eponymous debut.

Speaking about the collaboration with the Irish band on ‘Ugly’, Slowthai said: “They’re men after my own heart, they love what I do, I love what they do. Together it’s amazing.” Other artists who feature on Ugly include Ethan P. Flynn, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden and drummer Liam Toon.

In a statement, Frampton said of his third creation: “The first album was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew. The second album is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present. And this album is completely me – about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.”

“It doesn’t matter what or who people think you are, you’ve just got to stay true and respect yourself,” the musician continued. “I have UGLY tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.”

He added: “At the end of the day, the art I make is for myself, and the music I make is for myself, if I enjoy it then who gives a fuck. So, the way I should live my life should be without any expectations of anyone else. I think it’s something that we all need to hear because everyone needs a smile, and everyone needs a bit of joy and you need to look in yourself to really feel it because no one else can give you the real feeling.”

‘Selfish’ is the first sample of Ugly, and an abrasive punk track that sees Slowthai emotionally unload. When he leans into this part of his artistry, Frampton is at his most effective, and Ugly will finally allow this side of him to flourish for a full record. Additionally, it also confirms Slowthai isn’t a standard rapper, and he’s unwilling to restrict himself to hip-hop.