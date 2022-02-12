Slowdive confirm new album is on the way









Legendary shoegaze outfit Slowdive have confirmed that they are currently working on their first new album in five years since 2017’s self-titled effort.

In a post that sent fans into a frenzy, the band uploaded a photo of Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell seemingly working on new music with the caption “Studio vibes”.

Goswell later confirmed the news saying that the far from prolific band were working on their fifth album since emerging from Berkshire in 1989 when shoegaze formed the flipside to grunge.

However, fans should be cautious in their optimism as this isn’t the first time that the band have teased the arrival of a fifth record after a string of cryptic hints came to the fore back in 2020. It is clear that the band, like their music itself, like to take things slowly.

In the interim, however, Rachel Goswell and Christian Savill of Slowdive teamed up with Flaming Lips drummer Matt Duckworth alone with Steve Clarke of The Soft Cavalry and Ryan Graveface namely of Casket Girls to form the supergroup Beachy Head.

The debut Beachy Head record is due for release on April 30th while we await further details regarding the fifth Slowdive LP. Our advice: Watch this space but not too closely.