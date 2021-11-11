Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips team up for cover of Nick Cave & The Bad Seed’s ‘The Ship Song’









The Flaming Lips have teamed up with teenage musician Nell Smith for a cover of the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds romantic The Good Son classic ‘The Ship Song’.

The song comes as part of a forthcoming covers album based on the work Nick Cave that completes the fateful journey of Smith’s collaboration with The Flaming Lips.

Back in 2018, Smith was a 13-year-old aspiring musician who happened to be lucky enough to pump into Wayne Coyne and co backstage at a Calgary show, they kept in touch and now they are twisting the gothic work of one of the greatest living songwriters into pillow-propped pop.

The collaborators released ‘Girl in Amber’ back in September and they have carried the same upbeat sanguine vibe into Cave’s sultry piano ballad.

In an interview with Consequence, Smith stated: “It was really exciting to be recording a second song, as I wasn’t really sure how Wayne felt about the first one, so it gave me some confidence to keep going.”

Adding: “Once the second song was done, I really felt that I might be able to do more, and so we continued choosing songs and kept the recording going.”

You can check out the cover below.