Slipknot's 'Tortilla Man' mistaken for a stage crasher by security









Heavy metal band Slipknot are currently touring in support of their latest album, The End, So Far, which was released in September. After playing in North America last month, the band are now embarking on their Latin American leg of the tour.

During a show on Monday, December 5th, in Guadalajara, Mexico, percussionist ‘Tortilla Man’, real name Michael Pfaff, was accosted by security, who believed him to be a fan impersonating a band member. The concert, held in the outdoor Calle 2 venue in Zapopan, saw Slipknot treat fans to many cuts from early albums and 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.

Whilst playing ‘Spit It Out’ from their 1999 self-titled debut album, frontman Corey Taylor requested fans to crouch down on the floor or “get down on the fucking ground” before the breakdown kicked in. Meanwhile, Pfaff became involved with the security guards as he attempted to move around the stage.

Two guards dragged him away from the stage before more joined in the struggle as Pfaff tried to fight back. Eventually, Shaun ‘Clown’ Crahan stepped in, reassuring the security that Pfaff was part of the band. Fans impersonating members of Slipknot, who all wear masks whilst performing, is a common occurrence during their gigs.

After a video of the situation was posted by a fan on Instagram, Pfaff commented that he was “not mad” because the guards were just “doing their job.” He explained: “I was just trying to get to the maggots that couldn’t see me.”

The band will continue their Latin American tour until December 18th, wrapping up with Knotfest Brasil in São Paolo.