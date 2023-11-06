Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg leaves the group

Shock metal pioneers Slipknot have announced that they have parted ways with their drummer, Jay Weinberg, after nearly a decade. In their statement breaking the news, the band called it a “creative decision”.

The statement was released on the Des Moines group’s social media account on Sunday, November 5th. They wrote: “We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honoured Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.”

Continuing: “But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

As has been reported by Blabbermouth, since uploading the statement to their social media, Slipknot have now removed the post from all their official platforms. However, the announcement can still be found on their official website. Weinberg played his final show with Slipknot last Friday at Toluca, Mexico’s Hell & Heaven festival on November 3rd.

Weinberg joined the band after Slipknot announced their split with longtime drummer Joey Jordison in December 2013, after he left under contentious circumstances.

Rumours later emerged about the identity of Weinberg and the band’s new bassist, Alessandro Venturella, after a disgruntled former drum technician for Slipknot leaked their itinerary in 2014.

At the time, the group refused to officially name the pair. Weinberg was officially revealed to be the new drummer of Slipknot by the band’s guitarist, Jim Root, when speaking to Ultimate Guitar in May 2015. Weinberg played on three albums with Slipknot: 5: The Gray Chapter, We Are Not Your Kind and The End, So Far.