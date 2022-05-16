Slipknot's Corey Taylor launches new PTSD charity









Corey Taylor has announced the launch of The Taylor Foundation, a non-profit charity that wants to help service members who are affected by PTSD. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman posted a video on social media to break the news, where he revealed that he’s “very excited to announce the launch of the Taylor Foundation as a non-profit charity”.

Taylor explained that the new organisation is “looking to raise money for organisations that help treat or uplift members of the military and members of the emergency services who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, otherwise known as PTSD”.

He clarified: “We’ll be partnering with pre-selected non-profits at each tour stop who are actively providing meaningful and creative assistance to those affected by PTSD.”

To mark the news, Taylor excited fans by launching a sweepstake, offering people a chance to win a pair of tickets to his show at London’s Palladium in October. As part of the prize, a winner will receive VIP treatment and the chance to hang out with Taylor himself.

“We’re giving you the chance to support us, and in return, one lucky fan will get to hang out with me in London this October,” Taylor explained. “We’ll put you up in a hotel, give you two VIP passes to my sold-out show at the world-famous London Palladium”.

Taylor also said that any person that donates above $50 to the foundation “automatically gets a signed poster by yours truly”.

Watch Corey Taylor announce The Taylor Foundation below.

It's Corey here, to support the newly formed Taylor Foundation you can Donate to Win a trip with me to London including 2 VIP passes to the Palladium, round trip flights + 3 night hotel stay for two and more!



🙌 Donate at https://t.co/sEJDIgsopy or at @winwithfandiem pic.twitter.com/X4lvAsaqf7 — Stone Sour (@stonesour) May 13, 2022

