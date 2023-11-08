Sleater-Kinney release new single ‘Say It Like You Mean It’

Sleater-Kinney have unveiled ‘Say It Like You Mean It’, the second single from their upcoming eleventh album, Little Rope. The song is accompanied by a music video starring Succession actor J. Smith-Cameron.

Corin Tucker’s vocals soar over steady drums, electric guitars, and whirring synths as she rejects bitter endings and false starts, asking her ex-lover to cut the cord between them. “Say it like you mean it,” she begs in the chorus, “I need to hear it before you go”.

The new single is accompanied by a music video directed by co-guitarist and vocalist Carrie Brownstein. With a furrowed brow and cocktail in hand, Succession star Smith-Cameron is seen in the black-and-white video wandering around a diner singing the song, her disposition far more distressed than those around her.

“The video tells the story of a woman who’s lost all sense of what’s appropriate,” Brownstein explained in a press release, “Sick with the alienation that stems from existing in a disparate emotional state from the person or people closest to her, she grapples with debilitating loss, desires to be seen, and dares you to leave.”

The new single follows the release of ‘Hell’ in October, which was accompanied by the announcement of the new record. The album was influenced by Brownstein’s grief following the death of her mother and stepfather.

“I don’t think I’ve played guitar that much since my teens or early twenties,” she explained, “Literally moving my fingers across the fretboard for hours on end to remind myself I was still capable of basic motor skills, of movement, of existing.”

Little Rope is set for release on January 19th, 2024. Watch the music video for ‘Say It Like You Mean It’ below.