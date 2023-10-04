Sleater-Kinney announce new album and share single, ‘Hell’









American rockers Sleater-Kinney have just announced their eleventh album, Little Rope.

The record follows 2021’s Path of Wellness, which was the first project the duo – consisting of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker – produced themselves.

Little Rope comes after Brownstein experienced a horrific tragedy last year. The musician received a phone call explaining that her mother and stepfather had both died in a car accident while on holiday in Italy.

Naturally, the new album is informed by Brownstein’s grief and the way it has shaped her life since. It has been produced by John Congleton, with the band stating, “We’ve actually wanted to work with John for a long time, but it wasn’t until this record that the stars aligned and we made it happen.”

Brownstein explained in a press release how the tragedy inspired her guitar playing. “I don’t think I’ve played guitar that much since my teens or early twenties.”

“Literally moving my fingers across the fretboard for hours on end to remind myself I was still capable of basic motor skills, of movement, of existing.”

In anticipation of the album, which is released on January 19th, the band have released the lead single ‘Hell’, alongside a music video starring Miranda July. Check it out below.