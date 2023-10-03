Sleater-Kinney announce new album ‘Little Rope’









Legendary indie rockers Sleater-Kinney have announced the details for their latest studio album, Little Rope.

The new LP will be the band’s 11th in their storied career. It will also be the group’s second release not to feature longtime drummer Janet Weiss, who left the band after 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold.

Much of the new album was informed by a tragic car accident that took the lives of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather while they were vacationing in Italy. Although the recording process for the album had already begun, Little Rope almost immediately transformed into an album of loss and grief.

To preview the upcoming release, Sleater-Kinney have dropped the album’s first single, ‘Hell’. By leaning away from their riot grrrl roots, the duo craft a moody and eerie track complete with desert rock reverb guitars and ghostly vocals. Of course, the explosive chorus is pure Sleater-Kinney.

Trauma is nothing new to Sleater-Kinney. Back in 2006, a series of mental and physical ailments caused Brownstein to break down in front of her bandmates. The episode led to the band’s decade-long hiatus, with Brownstein later revealing the circumstances of the break up in her memoir, Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl.

Along with the single release, ‘Hell’ also comes with a new music video directed by Ashley Connor. The video’s special thanks gives a shout-out to Fred Armisen, Brownstein’s co-star in their IFC comedy show Portlandia.

Check out ‘Hell’ down below. Little Rope is set for a January 19th release.