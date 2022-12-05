Slaves make special appearance alongside Bob Vylan during London show









Hip-hop and punk duo Bob Vylan played a show at London’s Electric Ballroom on Saturday night (December 3rd), where they were joined by special guests, Slaves. Taking to Twitter the next day, the band referred to the moment the reunited punk band joined them on stage as “an incredible scene”.

Slaves’ Laurie Vincent worked with Bob Vylan on a track called ‘This Delicate Nature’ earlier this year. Vincent joined the band at the London gig to perform the song before drummer Isaac Holman got on stage to play Slaves’ ‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’ from their 2019 EP The Velvet Ditch.

Discussing Bob Vylan’s collaboration with Vincent, vocalist Bobby Vylan shared: “Me and Laurie were bouncing ideas back and forth, and he sent over a rough draft of the beat, and something just clicked.” Detailing further, he continued: “Creating with Laurie took me out of my comfort zone. His ability to transition between melodic phrases and growling riffs made me reassess how I write and structure my music.”

He added: “Just like the subject matter of the song, the music changes, sometimes suddenly, and that’s what I enjoy most about this song, the uncertainty of what turn it might take next. ”The Delicate Nature’ flew into being. Bob and I struck up such an instinctive workflow that it was like writing and creating with someone I’d known for years. This song is a whole other level. It channels all the immediacy and fury we’ve come to associate with Bob’s music, while accessing something new.”

Check out videos from the gig below:

An incredible scene https://t.co/roLiKrUBLZ — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) December 4, 2022