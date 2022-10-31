Bob Vylan share throbbing new single ‘The Delicate Nature’ featuring Slaves' Laurie Vincent









Bob Vylan - ‘The Delicate Nature’ 2.5

London-based hip hop duo Bob Vylan have shared a brand new single called ‘The Delicate Nature’. The doomy new offering features Laurie Vincent of Slaves, who also served as the track’s producer. Discussing the origins of the single – which follows the group’s 2022 album The Price of Life – vocalist Bobby Vylan explained: “Me and Laurie were bouncing ideas back and forth and he sent over a rough draft of the beat and something just clicked.”

There’s an urgency to ‘The Delicate Nature’, something reflected in the track’s frenetic, faintly chaotic lyrics: “This idea of life being a fleeting moment that can end or change at any moment is something that I have attempted to dissect so often in my life,” vocalist Bobby Vylan explained. “Watching people make split-second decisions that impact their lives forever is something I’ve always found incredibly fascinating.”

Vylan continued: “When I look back at my life I realise how some of the decisions I made could have landed me in places that would have taken away my freedom, my autonomy or my health but I’m also able to see how some of those same decisions equipped me with skills that allowed me to better myself, my life and help me grow as an individual.”

The vocalist went on to note that working with Laurie forced him to reapproach his process: “As far as the musicality of the song goes, creating with Laurie took me out of my comfort zone. His ability to transition between melodic phrases and growling riffs made me reassess how I write and structure my music. Just like the subject matter of the song, the music changes, sometimes suddenly and that’s what I enjoy most about this song, the uncertainty of what turn it might take next.”

Laurie Vincent rose to fame as the guitarist of Slaves back in 2012. The Mercury Prize-nominated duo’s last album was 2018’s Acts of Fear and Love. Discussing this new collaboration, Vincent said: “‘The Delicate Nature’ flew into being. Bob and I struck up such an instinctive workflow that it was like writing and creating with someone I’d known for years. This song if a whole other level. It channels all the immediacy and fury we’ve come to associate with Bob’s music, while accessing something new. Sometimes melodic, sometimes catchy but never compromising.”