Slash’s first Guns N’ Roses Les Paul is up for sale









The iconic Gibson Les Paul’ Hunter Burst’ model that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash wrote the band’s 1987 debut album on, Appetite For Destruction, is going to auction.

The guitar is being auctioned for $1million (£796,105). Slash played it between 1985 and 1986 before selling it in July of that year. The period in his ownership saw the guitarist and the group write the majority of their classic material, including ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Paradise City’. It has since been displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Slash bought the model from Guitars R Us, and it was retrofitted with Seymour Duncan humbuckers instead of the usual PAF pickups. As noted on the sale listing, the guitar has several documents that prove its authenticity. Bidding on the Les Paul ends on September 22nd. You can check it out here.

In other news, Slash – a prominent film lover – recently ruled out a Guns N’ Roses biopic. He described the genre as “fabricated, overexaggerated, fucking bullshit”.

“I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future. … I’ve just never been able to envision how you’re gonna get it [right]. It’s one thing to try and find actors who represent the people in the band, but the other thing is with all the sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kind of stuff,” Slash told Yahoo.

“It’s always some fabricated, overexaggerated, f**king bullshit; it’s very rare that you see a [rock biopic] movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don’t even wanna be a part of all that. I just don’t think that it would be done real justice,” he added.

Slash concluded: “I’ve seen a lot of bad [biopics] and they freak me out. … I think the best ones are the ones that are a story that’s almost fictional — that are based off of somebody.”

