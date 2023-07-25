Slash rules out Guns N’ Roses biopic









Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has ruled out the chances of a biopic about the band, labelling the genre of film “fabricated, overexaggerated, fucking bullshit”.

In recent years, there has been a swarm of movies about prominent figures in the musical world including Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Mötley Crüe. However, fans of Guns N’ Roses shouldn’t expect a biopic about their meteoric rise to fame in the late 1980s anytime soon despite their story being strong enough to be transported to the screen.

“I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future. … I’ve just never been able to envision how you’re gonna get it [right]. It’s one thing to try and find actors who represent the people in the band, but the other thing is with all the sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kind of stuff,” Slash told Yahoo.

“It’s always some fabricated, overexaggerated, f**king bullshit; it’s very rare that you see a [rock biopic] movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don’t even wanna be a part of all that. I just don’t think that it would be done real justice,” he added.

Slash concluded: “I’ve seen a lot of bad [biopics] and they freak me out. … I think the best ones are the ones that are a story that’s almost fictional — that are based off of somebody.”

Guns N’ Roses, who recently headlined Glastonbury, are reportedly preparing to release new music according to a member of their crew. The band’s production manager Tom Mayhue was speaking ahead of their show in Paris last week and confirmed Guns N’ Roses were readying new music. “I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already,” he said.

He added to French media: “So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon.”

Watch footage below from their Glastonbury set.