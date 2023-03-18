Slash reveals he wanted to play guitar after hearing Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’









The British-American musician of Guns N’ Roses, Slash, has revealed that he wanted to start playing the guitar after hearing Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on the 1969 song ‘Whole Lotta Love’.

Speaking in the April issue of Total Guitar magazine, Slash stated: “There were a few guys who influenced me when it came to playing Les Pauls…I’d seen Eric Clapton holding one, as well as Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Billy Gibbons … A lot of players who had a great sound using those guitars”. The musician heard ‘Whole Lotta Love’ when he was just seven years old and now regards the album the song appears on, Zeppelin II, as “one of the coolest records ever made”.

“I specifically remember hearing ‘Whole Lotta Love’ from ‘Led Zeppelin II’ when I was seven years old,” he tells the magazine, explaining: “I attributed that sound – from what I felt was the coolest record I’d ever heard at that point in my life – to the Les Paul…I knew it was a Les Paul making those guitar tones because I saw pictures of Jimmy Page holding one – so that’s what made me associate the Les Paul with that kind of sound”.

Continuing, the musician dived a little deeper into the subject, stating: “Looking back now, I think that connection was pretty accurate! So I knew I was attracted to the sound of a Les Paul. I had that copy for a while and eventually it broke. I went through a myriad of different guitars to see what they sounded like, just exploring when it came to my tone. I ended up going back to the Les Paul and I’ve been with that ever since”.

The statements from Slash come shortly after the Guns N’ Roses guitarist announced a new horror production company named BerserkerGang. Formed in partnership with Rodrigo Gudiño and Hangar 18 Media producer Pasha Patriki, further details as to the company will be revealed at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Take a listen to the iconic Led Zeppelin tune ‘Whole Lotta Love’ below.